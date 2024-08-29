Family of murdered Regina woman hold second annual vigil in hopes her remains will be found

The family of Richele Bear continue to look for answers over 10 years after the young Regina woman was murdered.

Bear was reported missing to the Regina Police Service (RPS) on Sept 5, 2013. She was last seen leaving a home on the 900 block of Rae Street on Aug 9. 2013.

Police later determined she had been the victim of a homicide. Her remains have never been recovered.

She was 22-years-old when she was killed.

Clayton Eichler of Regina was charged with first degree murder in the killing.

A vigil was held Wednesday night in Victoria Park for the second year in a row.

Richele’s mother, Michele Bear believes her daughter’s remains ended up in the city landfill and still remain there.

Bear is hoping to spark some change among the city and police in the hopes they will find her remains so she can give her daughter a proper burial.

A vigil was held on Wednesday for Richele Bear, a Regina woman who died over 10 years ago. (Angela Stewart / CTV News)

“I'm hoping that Regina city admits that she's there. Regina Police Service have told me that she is. They believe she's located in the Regina landfill, but the Regina city refuses to acknowledge that,” she said.

“It's very disappointing. I have a place for her at home. She should be buried beside her Great Great Grandmother and Great Grandfather. You know, have some respect. Every human deserves the respect of a proper burial.”

Bear said she is thankful for the work of Regina police but would like to see investigators continue their search for her daughter.

“I think the Regina Police Service are doing a great job, I just think that the investigator should have dug in the city landfill back in 2013 and I think that the Regina city needs to dig for her today.”