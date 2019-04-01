

CTV Regina





The family of a woman who died after falling 10 storeys down a laundry chute at Regina’s Delta Hotel is expected to speak to the media today.

Nadine Machiskinic was found injured at the bottom of the chute in January 2015. She later died in hospital.

Her death was ruled accidental by police. A coroner’s inquest changed that ruling to undetermined.

Regina police asked the RCMP to conduct an independent review of how the police service handled the investigation into Machiskinic’s death. That review was made public last week, and showed the investigation did not meet professional investigative standards.

Machiskinic’s aunt, Delores Stevenson, will speak this morning.

Police Chief Evan Bray will address the media later today.