The Saskatchewan FAN EXPO Regina will not return in 2019. The expo made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning.

The expo has been held in Regina for the past six years.

In the post, the expo thanked the fans and vendors who have participated in the past, and reminded fans that they still have expos in Edmonton and Calgary.

The last FAN EXPO took place in May, with fans descending on Evraz Place to show off their best cosplay costumes and meet celebrities such as Jason Priestley, Megan Follows, and Charles Martinet, the longtime voice of Nintendo’s Mario.