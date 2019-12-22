REGINA -- Popular fast food chain Jollibee opened to long lines in Regina’s east end on Sunday.

Many people camped out to be the first to get a taste of the menu.

The chain is a staple in the Philippines, however this is the first location to open its doors in Saskatchewan.

The restaurant provided heated tents for all those who camped overnight. It also gave away a years’ worth of food to the first customers through the door.

“The first customer lined up almost a day before, 19 hours before the actual opening time,” Dianne Yorro, Jollibee North America marketing manager said. “We're very happy with the support that we've been getting from the community here in Regina.”

There are nine Canadian Jollibee locations. The company says it aims to grow to 100 Canadian locations by 2023.

The new location is at 2830 Quance St.