'Fans have waited a long time': Countdown to 2022 Grey Cup Festival underway

Regina, Sask. -

The countdown to Grey Cup week in Regina is officially on after CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie joined MLA and former Saskatchewan Roughriders great Gene Makowsky and Mayor Sandra Masters at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday to announce upcoming events.

The Grey Cup Festival will run through Nov. 15-20, ending with the CFL’s championship game.

For the first time, all events leading up to the game will be hosted in a 100-acre space with REAL District holding all events on their campus.

“CFL fans have waited along time for the Grey Cup Festival in Saskatchewan,” Ambrosie said. “The championship game on Nov. 20 will cap off the excitement of a province-wide lead-up to a five day national celebration in Canada’s heartland. The countdown begins now.”

Some of the major events and partners announced on Thursday include Mosaic Village, NexGen Energy Street Festival, Richardson Pioneer Rider Nation Community Celebration, Harvard Media Community Stage and Capital Auto Outdoor Tailgate.

More information will be revealed in the months ahead with information posted to the official website of the 2022 Grey Cup Festival.

Tickets for the 2022 Grey Cup game will go on sale to the general public June 14.

