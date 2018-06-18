

A group working to create awareness for mental health in agriculture has partnered with Farm Credit Canada (FCC) to help create a network of mental health support for producers.

FCC is giving $50,000 to Do More Agriculture for a one-year pilot project to help promote mental health awareness for farmers across the country. The money will create mental health first aid training for agriculture professionals. According to FCC, the training will give participants the skills they need to provide assistance when help isn’t readily available to farmers in remote areas. The training will be available for free.

“We are seeing the need for increased mental health support in agriculture and rural Canada, where people sometimes feel isolated and don’t always know who or where to turn to for help,” Michael Hoffort, FCC president and CEO, said in a written statement.

Do More Agriculture launched in January 2018 to help promote mental health awareness in producers in Saskatchewan.

“Producers are among the most vulnerable when it comes to mental health issues,” said Kim Keller, executive director for Do More Agriculture. “By collaborating with FCC and other industry partners, we are raising awareness of mental health and increasing the number of people certified to provide support in rural communities across Canada.”

FCC will also be promoting mental health awareness at the Farm Progress Show, where there will be presentations on mental health awareness on June 21.