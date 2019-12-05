REGINA -- The 2019 farming season has been hard on producers in Saskatchewan, but the issues facing farmers in our province aren’t much different than what is being faced across the country.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Ontario or Saskatchewan or Manitoba or Alberta, a lot of the problems are the same and farmers are facing the same issues across the country and we work together,” Todd Lewis, President of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan, said.

The APAS hosted a farm leaders panel during their annual general meeting this week in Regina.

Lewis was joined by Canadian Federation of Agriculture vice-president Keith Currie, Alberta Federation of Agriculture president Lynn Jacobson and Keystone Agricultural Producers of Manitoba president Bill Campbell.

Currie says group discussions such as this can really help farmers.

“The issue specifics may be different, but the concept of what we’re dealing with is the same on a lot of issues across the country,” he said. “It’s great to come and share those stories and what are we doing different from what you’re doing that maybe you can use or vice-versa.”

Weather was also a big topic as farmers in Saskatchewan were left with crops still in the field when the snow fell.

“A lot of the problem weather wise have been across Canada this year, it doesn’t matter if you’re a potato grower in Prince Edward Island or producing a vegetable crop in B.C., we’ve had a lot of weather issues and it’s been an issue coast-to-coast,” said Lewis.

Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit also addressed the APAS members on Thursday.

The AGM wraps up on Friday.