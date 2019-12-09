REGINA -- Canada’s Farm Progress Show will simply be known as “Canada’s Farm Show” starting with the upcoming 2020 edition of the agricultural showcase.

“With new competition in the marketplace, new infrastructure on our site, now is the time for Canada’s Farm Progress Show to redefine itself,” Evraz Place President and CEO Tim Reid said at a press conference announcing the changes Monday. “Now is the time to drop the ‘progress’ side, and recognize that everything we do in the agriculture and farming industry is progressive.”

Along with the name change, Canada’s Farm Show is also moving to different dates, scheduled to run from Tuesday, June 16 to Thursday, June 18, keeping the show entirely within the workweek.

The show will also be taking place entirely indoors.

“The past two years, I’ve watched people walk around in the pouring rain trying to look at equipment in our parking lot,” Reid said. “The reality of it is, we don’t need to do that anymore because we have buildings like [the International Trade Centre].”

Ticket pricing for the show is also changing, as one ticket will get participants in the door for all three days.