BUFFALO POUND PROVINCIAL PARK, SASK. -- Biking in the winter time may seem a little odd, but the Fat Tire Mountain Bike movement is gearing up to be a popular sport in Saskatchewan.

"A fat bike is defined as anything with a 3.8 inch or wider tires so they generally go up to about five inches and the advantage is you can run lower pressure.” Eric Lett, the Owner of Fresh Trails Mountain Biking Skills, said.

“The advantage is the floatation. When its somewhat lose you have excellent traction and you can go places where you just can't with a regular bike.”

In partnership with the fat bike community, Buffalo Pound Provincial Park has started grooming trails to allow for riders to have a better experience.

"A couple years ago with the growing mountain biking community and with the advent of the fat tire bikes we were approached to start looking at ways of keeping some trails groomed so that the riding experience could go twelve months a year," Dave Bjarnason, the Park Manager of Buffalo Pounds Provincial Park, said.

The park has committed to grooming the main trails for riders when possible to make it easier for all levels of bikers.

"Once you get into more than a couple inches of snow, the bike doesn’t go so well you'll start spinning out the back tire and it’s just a lot of work. You can power through it if you feel like it, but it's not generally the people's preference for this style of riding so a packed surface is really important to get a good ride in,” Lett said.

Fat biking has been around for a few years, but Lett believes the pandemic has many people wanting to try something different and unique.

“You'll see the car parking lot packed just as much as the summer on a lot of the weekend days, which is awesome to see. Definitely a lot of interest in it as well as the rentals there's been a lot of inquires on getting out and giving it a try.”

If you're wondering just how tough fat biking is, Lett says it “Feels a little different, you work a little harder but it’s the same as riding a regular bike. You just get to go more places, it’s great.”