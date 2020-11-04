Advertisement
Fatal collision on Albert St., drivers asked to avoid area
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 8:23AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, November 4, 2020 8:27AM CST
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
REGINA -- Regina police are on scene of a fatal collision on Albert Street involving a pedestrian.
According to police, the collision occurred in the 4500 block of Albert Street in south Regina.
Regina police said in a Tweet that the collision was fatal, and a news release that followed specified the involvement of a pedestrian.
Drivers are asked to avoid this area for now as it is blocked off for the investigation.
More to come…