Fatal crash on Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle under investigation

A man has died following a crash that saw Highway 10 southwest of Fort Qu’Appelle close for several hours.

According to Saskatchewan RCMP, at around 3 p.m. on June 20, police received a report that a pickup truck and a semi collided approximately seven kilometres southeast of Fort Qu’Appelle.

The passenger of the pickup truck, a 54-year-old man from Macoun, Sask. was killed in the crash.

He was declared dead at the scene by EMS. His family has been notified, according to RCMP.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the semi did not report injuries to police.

Highway 10 was blocked and completely closed for several hours on Tuesday while RCMP were on the scene.

RCMP in Fort Qu’Appelle continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.