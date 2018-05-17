

CTV Regina





A 24-year-old man and his 4-year-old daughter have died after a house fire in Carnduff, Sask., a family friend tells CTV News.

The fire happened on Thursday morning.

The friend identified the victims as Ryan Raven and Daniyela Wiebe. She also says the girl’s mother Destinee Wiebe is in hospital in stable condition.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, who did not have insurance.

Carnduff is approximately 280 kilometres southeast of Regina.