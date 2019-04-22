

Brayden Olson, 15, has been missing for two weeks and his father hopes raising awareness will see his son home safety.

The Regina teen was last seen in a home near Pilot Butte at around 2 p.m. on April 8.

"I have got stuff in place for supports for me and him, so that he can get back to school,” Olson’s father Michael Wilkinson said. “He can get out of this situation he's in. I still have your home here, your bedroom here, all your stuff is here. It's been a long road, and hopefully Brayden comes home soon and all this can be in the past."

Wilkinson said his son was under the care of Child Protection Services at the time he went missing, following some issues at home.

He said Olson has gone missing in the past, but is concerned that two weeks has passed since he was last seen.

Wilkinson wants his son to know he's missed, and wanted at home. He said he’s ready for them to have a fresh start together.

Olson is described as 5’8”tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a black sweatshirt.

The RCMP says Olson often visits areas in and around Regina.

"We don't really have any serious concerns about his well-being at this time,” White Butte RCMP Const. Robert Morley said. “We keep following up on every lead that we've been getting. He's a youth, so it's something that needs to be investigated and followed up on as promptly as we can."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 306-781-5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Stefanie Davis.