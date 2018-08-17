

CTV Regina





A fawn rescued by RCMP officers last month is on his way to his new home.

The RCMP says the baby deer, named Bambi, was saved by officers in Punnichy after his mother was killed by a car.

The officers have been keeping him safe since July 25. Now, an animal rescue is picking him up to continue looking after his recovery.