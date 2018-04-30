

Regina City Council will be discussing using $500,000 from the reserve funds to launch a feasibility study into moving ground-level train crossings on Monday night.

Safety concerns about the level crossing at Winnipeg Street and Ring Road were brought to the forefront again in January, when a semi-truck collided with the train. It’s also known for causing delays at a busy area in the Queen City.

Council says a new underpass or overpass could interfere with plans to repair the Winnipeg Street bridge that crosses Ring Road.

Council will also be looking at a proposal to install solar panels at facilities throughout the city. The panels would generate their own electricity, taking some buildings off the grid.

Also on the agenda on Monday, councillors will be voting on board members for the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd.

Council will also look at adding more money to public transit during Rider games.