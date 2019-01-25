A sentencing hearing for the driver of the semi-truck in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash is scheduled to begin on Monday morning in Melfort.

Jaskirat Sidhu, 29, pleaded guilty to all 29 charges in the crash on Jan. 8.

Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured when the truck Sidhu was driving collided with the Humboldt Broncos team bus on April 6. The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team was travelling to Nipawin to take on the Hawks in a playoff game.

The crash gripped the province, the country and the world. We look back on the events following the fatal crash:

April 6, 2018 – Fourteen people are killed after the Broncos bus collides with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335. Two more people would later die in hospital.

April 8, 2018 – NHL hockey players, government officials and thousands of others travel to Humboldt for an emotional vigil for the crash victims.

April 9, 2018 – Saskatchewan officials apologize for misidentifying one of the bus crash victims. The body of Parker Tobin was believed to be Xavier Labelle. Labelle was alive and recovering in hospital.

April 11, 2018 – The SJHL announces it will go ahead with its playoffs after the fatal crash. The Nipawin Hawks play the Estevan Bruins in the final.

April 18, 2018 – A record-setting GoFundMe campaign for the Broncos victims closes after raising nearly $15.2 million.

May 11, 2018 – The Broncos announce they will rebuild and return to the ice for the 2018-19 SJHL season.

July 3, 2018 – The rebuild begins as the team announces Nathan Oystrick will take over the role of head coach and GM. Oystrick grew up in Saskatchewan and played in the SJHL, NCAA, NHL, AHL and KHL.

July 6, 2018 – The driver of the truck, 29-year-old Jaskirat Sidhu, is arrested in Calgary and charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

July 9, 2018 – The family of Adam Herold, the youngest player killed in the crash, sue the truck driver, trucking company and bus manufacturer. The lawsuit alleges Sidhu was negligent and not properly trained to drive on Saskatchewan highways.

July 10, 2018 – Sidhu makes his first court appearance and is released on $1,000 bail. There are a number of conditions on his release, including a driving ban and a curfew.

Aug. 22, 2018 – Kevin Garinger announces he is stepping down as the president of the Humboldt Broncos hockey club, saying he wants more time with family and to focus on his job with the Horizon School Division.

Aug. 24, 2018 – Washington Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson delivers on his promise to bring the Stanley Cup to Humboldt. The event also kicked off the Broncos training camp.

Sept. 12, 2018 – The Broncos host the Nipawin Hawks in an emotional season opener. Only two players, Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter, return to play for the Broncos after the fatal crash.

Oct. 10, 2018 – The owner of Adesh Deol, the trucking company involved in the crash, is charged with non-compliance with various federal and provincial regulations.

Nov. 28, 2018 – A Saskatchewan judge approves a board’s recommendations for allocating the millions of dollars raised through the GoFundMe campaign. The victim’s families receive $525,000 and the survivors receive $475,000.

Dec. 3, 2018 – Saskatchewan announces it will be introducing mandatory truck driver training starting on March 15, 2019. Drivers will need 121.5 hours of training before taking a test for a Class 1 licence.

Dec. 12, 2018 – The province releases a report it commissioned to look at the intersection where the fatal crash occurred. The report recommends improvements to signage, tree removal and rumble strips to prevent future crashes at the site.

Dec. 28, 2018 – Oystrick steps down as the team’s head coach. Assistant coach Scott Barney takes over the position for the remainder of the season.

Jan. 8, 2019 – Sidhu pleads guilty to all charges in the crash. He tells his lawyer he doesn’t want the case to go to trial. A sentencing hearing, expected to last three to five days, is scheduled to begin Jan. 28 in Melfort.

With files from CTVNews.ca and The Canadian Press