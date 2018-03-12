

CTV Regina





The federal government is investing in health research at the University of Regina.

Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale announced the $937,000 investment on Monday morning.

The money will go towards multiple research projects, including using smartphones and tablets for substance addiction treatment in rural and remote areas, along with developing a home support exercise program for people receiving home care.

“One of the challenges I really want to emphasize is for prairie-based and western-based Canadian health researchers is getting more and more and more applications from this particular region into the CIHR,” Goodale said at the announcement. “The applications that come in are generally of very high quality and they do very, very well in the competition. There just aren’t enough of them.”

The funding is part of a larger investment of $372 million in health researchers across the country.