First Nation’s leaders and politicians have gathered in an effort to improve the lives of Indigenous children. Jane Philpott, minister of indigenous services, announced a six-point plan to improve the First Nation’s Child Welfare System, with an aim of shifting the focus to prevention and early intervention.

"This has to stop. Children have to be with their families and communities unless it is absolutely impossible to find another solution,” said Jane Philpott, federal minister of Indigenous services

The six-point plan consists of:

Continuing the work to fully implement all orders from the Canadian human rights tribunal Shifting the programming focus to prevention and early intervention Exploring the potential for co-developed federal child welfare legislation Supporting Inuit and Métis nation leadership to advance culturally-appropriate reform Developing a data and reporting strategy with provinces, territories and indigenous partners Accelerating the work of trilateral technical tables that are in place across the country

"We are determined collectively to address the severe overrepresentation of indigenous children in the child and family services systems in Canada," said Philpott.

It is estimated that Indigenous children make up more than 50 per cent of the number of kids in the child welfare system. Philpott admits no one knows the exact number, adding some data shows that at least every single day in Canada, a first nations, Inuit or Métis child is taken from their mother at birth,

How the provinces will be specifically affected is still unknown.

"We’re just trying to figure out exactly, what our role is in this, and what the federal governments mandate is going to be, and how we can make sure that they're aware of some of the programs that we have in Saskatchewan that are successful, said Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services.

As of March 31st, 2017, there were 490 approved foster care providers in Saskatchewan, and 5,049 kids in out of home care. The government can also confidently say there are now no foster children living in hotels in the province.

Merriman says Saskatchewan is following the feds closely. With hopes the province can continue to improve our own child welfare system.

"Taking children out of the household is a last resort for us. And I think we've made some strides in the last few years,” said Merriman.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde is ready to get the ball rolling.

“There are going to be huge social costs down the road in the healthcare, justice, legal system, education system, so do it now. These children have only one childhood. So everybody has seen that sincerity, we just need to get it done,” said Bellegarde.

Philpott admits the changes won't happen overnight, but she hopes that through conversations with the public, the message of change will spread. Adding children can be safe with an aunt or grandmother and won't need to be removed from their community or culture.