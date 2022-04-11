Federal government pledges more money for sustainable agriculture

More funding is now available under the On-Farm Climate Action Fund - a program that supports farmers as they adopt environmentally friendly management practices.

As part of the 2022 budget, the federal government is adding almost $470 million to the fund over the next six years. It can assist with practices like nitrogen management, cover cropping and rotational grazing practices.

Speaking in Regina on Monday, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen, said Canadian farmers are on the front lines in the fight against climate change.

“They’re facing the direct impact of floods and droughts which are threats to not only their livelihoods, but to the food supply relied on by Canadians. In the face of this adversity, farmers have found innovative ways to persevere and prosper,” Hussen said. “This [investment] will allow organizations to allocate their funding to help farmers adopt and implement immediate on farm practices that store carbon and reduce greenhouse gases.”

The work is being led by organizations like the Canola Council of Canada, which is also investing $22 million to help farmers on the prairies increase canola yields and reduce nitrous oxide emissions.

“These practices are consistent with our industry strategic plan, efforts to increase yield and profitability, recognizing the role that efficient use of fertilizer plays in canola production while also contributing to nitrogen emission reductions,” Jim Everson, the president of the Canola Council of Canada said.

Hussen also mentioned investments being made to the housing sector in the 2022 budget, which includes a plan to double the number of homes built in the country over the next 10 years as the population grows.