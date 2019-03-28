With only a few days left before carbon pricing is imposed on Saskatchewan, Premier Scott Moe isn’t changing his tune on the tax.

“This is a flawed policy, the way the federal government is approaching it,” Moe told reporters Thursday after the final question period before the tax comes into effect. “We said that on day one, we said that on October 3, I said that on October 3, when the prime minister rose in the House of Commons and introduced this policy and I say it again today.”

The federal government has called the tax a “price on pollution” with a rate starting at $20 a tonne in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick, the four provinces that haven not satisfied Ottawa’s expectations that they’re doing enough to reduce emissions.

The rate will then rise to $50 a tonne in 2022.

According to the NDP opposition, the province missed the mark by not creating its own carbon price, leaving residents to deal with Ottawa’s rate.

“We’ve got a carbon tax coming on April 1 that was designed in Ottawa and not here in Saskatchewan,” said NDP Leader Ryan Meili. “As a result we’ve got a carbon tax coming that’s designed by Justin Trudeau but delivered by Scott Moe.”

The federal government says most of the money from the tax will be given back to residents through tax returns and incentives.

Saskatchewan’s lone Liberal MP, Ralph Goodale, said many residents will soon be seeing it on their income tax returns.

“In the case of the average Saskatchewan family we’ll provide $609, and that amount of money will rise every year,” Goodale said. “The incentive will get bigger.”

The tax’s implementation comes as the province is still waiting to hear the results of its court challenge against the carbon tax and the premier says he’s still very interested to see what decision the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal hands down.