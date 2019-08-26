Norbert Beaujot has spent the past five years developing an autonomous tractor in Emerald Park.

“It’s a power unit that’s 175 horsepower that can pick up any farm equipment that’s made Dot-Ready, so it replaces the driver and it replaces the tractor and it makes farming more efficient overall,” said Beaujot.

Beaujot’s company, Dot Technology Corp, will be hitting the global market now after receiving funding from the federal government on Monday.

Dot Technology received $5 million in repayable business scale-up and productivity funding as part of a $28 million announcement made by Minister Ralph Goodale through Western Economic Diversification Canada.

The Federal Government says the funding will go to 22 Saskatchewan companies paving new paths in innovation in the province.

“We’re looking forward to seeing where these 22 organizations go in the next two, five and ten years,” said Goodale.

Beaujot says the addition of GPS and computer programs to deal with the yield rates have changed farming over the past decade and Dot’s autonomous vehicle will help usher in the next evoluation.

“One of the reasons it’s needed is labour shortages is causing food shortages basically around the world,” he said. “In Saskatchewan, even in China, Australia, every country is interested in autonomous agriculture.”

With funding in place to support the commercialization, sales and service of its autonomous vehicle, Dot expects that production will create 50-70 new jobs in the area.

Goodale Announces Doubling of Gas Tax Fund

The Federal Government will be providing Saskatchewan communities with some additional funding for infrastructure projects.

Minister Ralph Goodale announced that Saskatchewan has received the first of two $31.2 million installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund, but the province will also be receiving a top-up of $61.9 million, which was announced in the 2019 budget.

Regina will receive $24.8 million towards infrastructure projects through the Gas Tax Fund and top-up.