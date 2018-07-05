

CTV Regina





The federal government announced Thursday that it is investing $53.3 million in passing lanes on Highway 6 and 39 between Regina and Estevan to help promote international trade with the United States.

The project includes 16 sets of passing lanes, along with twinning portions of the highway south of Regina, north of Milestone and south of Weyburn.

The province says the project will have a significant economic impact by creating construction jobs in Saskatchewan. It will also improve travel time and the flow of traffic.

The project is near the U.S. border. The province says it will improve the efficiency of moving goods to market in the States.

“Transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional and national economies,” Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale said. “The investment announced here today will make our transportation system stronger by addressing capacity constraints and safety concerns along this corridor and fostering long-term prosperity for our community.”

“Our government is pleased to be able to partner with the federal government and receive funding through the National Trade Corridors Fund,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said. “This is an important project for Saskatchewan that will improve the safety and efficiency of one of our province’s key trade corridors to the United States.”

The province is also funding the project.

The federal government says it is funding multiple infrastructure projects across the country to continue promoting international trade.