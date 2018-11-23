

CTV Regina





The federal and provincial governments, along with the city, are investing a combined $33.6 million in funding in the Railyard Renewal Project.

The Regina Revitalization Initiative plans to transform the 17.5-acre former railyard land on Dewdney Avenue into a new neighbourhood. The funding announced on Friday will help Dewdney Avenue become a street focused on pedestrian safety, while connecting the newly developed area with the Warehouse District. Part of the funding will include work on a pedestrian bridge connecting the Warehouse District to downtown.

The project also includes plans to bring in housing options, urban green space and commercial businesses.