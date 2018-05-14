

CTV Regina





The federal and provincial governments have signed a bilateral agreement outlining how the province will invest its share of federal health care funding.

Saskatchewan will be investing in Community Health Centres, improving palliative care and end-of-life care, better mental health services for youth, cognitive behavioural therapy services, and increasing diagnosis and treatment for youth mental health.

“The funding announced today will support better access to home care and palliative care for patients and their families,” MP Ralph Goodale said in a news release. “It will improve access to mental health services for those who need them. The federal and provincial are working together to strengthen health care for everyone in our province.”

“Saskatchewan is committed to improving access to health services for residents throughout our province,” Saskatchewan Minister of Health Jim Reiter said. “This funding will help us address the need for better access to mental health and addictions services, and support our population in receiving health services in the most appropriate settings.”

The province will invest $158 million over five years. The money is part of a 10-year financial commitment of around $350 million.