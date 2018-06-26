

CTV Regina





The federal and provincial governments are working together with the aim to improve housing options for victims of domestic violence in Saskatchewan.

Together, the governments will provide $4.2 million for 14 projects in nine communities across the province.

The funding will help shelters in La Ronge, Meadow Lake, Reinga, Swift Current, Yorkton, Saskatoon, North Battleford, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.

“Women make up 80 per cent of victims of police-reported intimate partner violence,” Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale said in a news release. “We all need to work together to end this and other forms of persistent gender-based violence in Canada.”

The Shelter Enhancement Program will renovate 81 emergency shelter bedrooms, add four units of second-stage rental housing and renovate 25 units of second-stage housing at shelters across Saskatchewan.

“Through the Shelter Enhancement Program, we are able to support those who provide a safe environment to enable families to begin a new life of stability, dignity and self-sufficiency,” Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said.

The program also provides a forgivable loan of up to 100 per cent of the capital cost for repairs, improvements and construction of emergency shelter space.