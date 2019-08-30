The Government of Canada announced funding to combat drug-impaired driving on Friday.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale announced that $5.4 million over five years will be used to increase capacity among officers in standardized field sobriety testing and drug recognition expert evaluation (DRE).

“Driving is a privilege and with privilege comes responsibility. If you are planning to consume cannabis or any other drug, do not drive,” Goodale said. “You are not a better driver after using cannabis and you can’t assume you are safe to drive after a couple of hours.”

Funds from the announcement will also be used to develop a standardized data collection and reporting practices for the analysis of trends, identification of gaps and to provide an accurate description of drug-impaired driving across the country.