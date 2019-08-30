Feds put up $5.4M to combat drug-impaired driving
CTV News Regina
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 4:30PM CST
Last Updated Friday, August 30, 2019 6:55PM CST
The Government of Canada announced funding to combat drug-impaired driving on Friday.
Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale announced that $5.4 million over five years will be used to increase capacity among officers in standardized field sobriety testing and drug recognition expert evaluation (DRE).
“Driving is a privilege and with privilege comes responsibility. If you are planning to consume cannabis or any other drug, do not drive,” Goodale said. “You are not a better driver after using cannabis and you can’t assume you are safe to drive after a couple of hours.”
Funds from the announcement will also be used to develop a standardized data collection and reporting practices for the analysis of trends, identification of gaps and to provide an accurate description of drug-impaired driving across the country.