'Feels like home': Highly touted free agent signing A.J. Ouellette arrives in Riderville

On Tuesday the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed star running back A.J. Ouellette and on Wednesday he arrived in Saskatchewan to show off his new colours.

“It feels great and it feels like home,” Ouellette said as he sat down for his first press conference as a Roughrider.

Ouellette signed a two-year contract with the club. In 2023 he set career bests in rushing yards and was named an East-Division All-Star. In 15 games Ouellette rushed for 1,008 yards, which included 178 carries and eight touchdowns. He also recorded 16 receptions for 163 yards.

“He’s a downhill runner, he’s very physical, great work ethic. I got the chance to see him when he was in camp with the [Cleveland] Browns when Chris Jones was there. I believe Chris recommended him while I was there. I feel like we needed to improve running the ball. He certainly fits what we’re looking for in the locker room,” Jeremy O’Day, Roughriders GM and vice president of football operations said.

“Just the greetings I’ve gotten from everyone in the organization and even already fans. My flight from Toronto to here I already had fans reach out and talk to me saying they’re excited. They were shocked that I was already flying in. I had a good little joke about coach Mace starting practice today,” Ouellette said.

The running back initially signed with the Toronto Argonauts in 2019 and went on to win the Grey Cup with his former club in 2022. New Riders head coach, Corey Mace, also comes to the Riders from the Argonauts, Ouellette admitted that was a big factor in his decision to sign with Saskatchewan.

“He’s probably the leading cause of my decision. Just the way that he coached, the way that he leads men. A coach, a father, a husband, a guy in my situation who I can look up to,” Ouellette said.

“I felt like there was a good chance that players wanted to play for him. I think that when you do your background worn on Corey, the players really love playing for him,” O’Day said.

Ouellette reflected on his Grey Cup win in 2022, which happened in Mosaic Stadium and that his other 1000-yard performance was in the same stadium.

“Just continuing great games in this stadium, but during my time here even just in the hotel, the Sask. fans that are just fans of football. I just want football fans like that’s what I am. I’m a football player. I’m not really a running back, I’m just here to play the game. Do what I have to do to win and the community and how they appreciate the game of football and the way it should be played is a big reason I’m here,” he said.

On the first day of free agency the Riders also landed offensive lineman Jemarcus Hardrick from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Hardrick shared the excitement to he has to have the opportunity to play and block for such a key piece on the Riders offence this season.

“I’m excited to play with them all,” he said. Just seeing him in the league and watching him on film. Some guys you watch on film and you’re just like man it’d be fun to play with that guy or that guy’s fun to watch. When you put that Toronto tape on you can tell that guy shows up to work every day. So I’m looking forward to learning from him [Ouellette], looking forward to leaning on him, I’m looking forward to loving him,” Hardrick said.

“That’s what you strive to be when you enter as a rookie is a guy that everybody knows in the league and every body respects. Once they respect you, they want to play with you. So I’m excited that he said that and he’s going to be a fun one to have on the team,” Ouellette added.

Ouellette wore the number 34 in Toronto but will switch to 45 as 34 belonged to the late George Reed and is retired by the organization.

“I knew of George from last year and the legend that he was through the league and how great he was in the community. I knew that number was off limits before I even had a conversation with coach Mace here,” Ouellette said.