REGINA -- The Business and Professional Women Regina held a breakfast panel Tuesday morning, featuring four female candidates running in Regina ridings.

These including Liberal Regina-Lewvan candidate Winter Fedyk, PPC Regina-Qu'appelle candidate Tracey Sparrowhawk, Green Regina-Qu'appelle candidate Dale Dewar, and NDP Regina-Wascana candidate Hailey Clark

The candidates answered policy questions on several big topics, including climate change, missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, human trafficking and the under representation of women in science and technology fields

“The main this election is here is inequity. Obviously that focuses a lot on a living wage (and) on pharmacare,” said Clark.

“Lower, reduced immigration numbers. We want to bring it down to about 150,000 (and) focus on economic migrants,” said Sparrowhawk.

“Climate change and having a 20-30 year plan for that, that balances the need for aggressive climate action with jobs, particularly out here in the west,” Fedyk said.

“Number one would be… decreasing military expenditures on military equipment. Number two would be addressing the climate change,” Dewar said.

All major parties were represented at the breakfast panel, with the exception of the Conservatives, who do not have a female candidate running in a Regina riding.