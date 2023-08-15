Female Lacrosse making history at 2023 National Championships taking place in Regina

The 2023 Box Lacrosse National Championships are taking place in Regina and for the first time, the event includes the U13 female age group.

“I’m really excited that we get to do it in our home province and that we have the support from Saskatchewan as well. I love that they’re trying to grow the female side of lacrosse because there’s so many good female players across the entire country,” said Rylee Arnold, a member of the female U13 Saskatchewan team.

“It helps with our development of the younger ages, being able to [show them] you don’t have to wait until you’re 15 or 17 to make an all girls team at a national level,” explained Team Sask U13’s head coach, Emily Auchstaetter.

Four teams will compete in the U13 event: Saskatchewan, BC, Ontario, and Nova Scotia. With the return of the U22 female division, this marks the first time that all four age groups are competing at the national championships.

“Our older girls, they’re looking down at our younger ones. You know, mentoring them and they’re just loving it because they know that their next step is with the older girls. They’ve already being hanging out with those older girls in dorms and they’re just pumped,” shared Auchstaetter.

“I feel that we get to be in a more competitive level young that when we get to older age groups, we’ll know what to do and we won’t be as nervous,” said Julie Labrecque, another member of Sask.’s U13 team.

Over 1,200 athletes will flood The Cooperators Centre in Regina this week. However, since there are a limited number of teams for this age group, it means Saskatchewan has the chance to play exhibition games before their round robin begins.

“The exhibition games are so much fun because it’s fun to get a feel for [our] team, get a feel for the others’ teams. Figure out who their strong players are, their weak players are,” explained Arnold.

“This showing so far with Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan [in exhibition] has been nothing but amazing. These girls are definitely groundbreaking in the sense of everything, their first goals, hitting the floor, the work they do. They’re setting the tone for what Team Sask. should look like and what Team Sask. will look like for years to come,” said Auchstaetter.