Fentanyl and meth seized during Regina traffic stop, police say

Twenty-seven bags of fentanyl and 12 bags of methamphetamine were seized after stopping a truck while police were on their way to a bear spraying call, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSSask) said on Twitter.

@reginapolice got a call of a bear spraying at a residence. CTSS members assisted in the response, while on the way to the residence, 1 CTSS member saw a truck matching suspect vehicle description & stopped it & arrested the driver. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/I9I75FIbHW — Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (@CTSSask) February 27, 2023

According to the tweet, police said the truck matched a suspect vehicle description.

Bear spray, a machete, two phones and cash was also seized.

The driver of the truck was arrested and charged with numerous offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking and was also issued a number of tickets and a vehicle inspection, CTSSask said.