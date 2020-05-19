REGINA -- Saskatchewan RCMP seized cannabis, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine during multiple traffic stops along Highway #1 west of Swift Current, last week.

Six lbs of cannabis

During a traffic stop west of Swift Current on May 11, police discovered six lbs of cannabis and a small amount of unstamped tobacco in a vehicle.

A 46-year-old man from Regina has been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution. He will make his first court appearance in Swift Current Provincial Court in September.

34 lbs of cannabis, around 1,500 edibles

On May 13, a man was pulled over for speeding west of Swift Current, and was found to be in possession of a large amount of Canadian currency. He was arrested for being in possession of proceeds of crime.

Police searched the vehicle and seized 34 pounds of cannabis, around 1,500 packs of cannabis edibles as well as Canadian currency.

A 57-year-old man from Peterborough, ON, has been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, distributing illicit cannabis and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

He will make his first court appearance on these charges in Swift Current Provincial Court in September.

8.5 lbs of edibles

Later on May 13, RCMP stopped another vehicle to check for a valid driver’s license. Two people in the car had of a large amount of Canadian cash. They were arrested for being in possession of proceeds of crime.

A search of the vehicle lead to the seizure of 8.5 lbs of cannabis edibles and a large amount of Canadian cash.

A 53-year old man from Dunmore, AB, and a 54-year-old man from Ralston, AB, are both facing charges related to the distribution of illicit cannabis distribution.

Fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine

On May 14, a vehicle was stopped to check for a driver’s license, vehicle registration and driver sobriety.

A man in the vehicle was under court conditions that included him submitting to a police search. Two people were detained for drug investigations and officers searched the vehicle.

Police discovered 10 grams of fentanyl along with cocaine and methamphetamine during the search.

A 38-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Regina, are facing charges relating to the possession and trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, along with several weapons and property-related offences.

The man is also facing five additional charges of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The pair appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court over the phone and were remanded to appear over the phone again on May 25 at 9:30 a.m.