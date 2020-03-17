REGINA -- Police have charged two people after they seized fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine from a home on Sunday.

According to police, they executed a search warrant in a home in the 200 block of Edward Street. They found fentanyl, meth, cocaine, GHB, psilocybin, a Taser and bear spray.

A 36-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman are facing multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon and failing to comply.

They appeared in court on Monday.