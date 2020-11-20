Advertisement
Fentanyl, meth, morphine discovered at Regina home during SWAT investigation
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 6:24PM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- Regina Police discovered several drugs at a Regina home during a SWAT investigation on Thursday night.
In a release, police said a residence in the 1900 block of Montreal St. was searched, and quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and morphine were discovered, along with cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
As a result, a 33-year-old man and 40-year old woman, both from Regina, were arrested and jointly charged with several drug trafficking-related charges.
Both are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Jan. 4, 2021.
The Street Gang unit and SWAT team assisted in this investigation.