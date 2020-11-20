REGINA -- Regina Police discovered several drugs at a Regina home during a SWAT investigation on Thursday night.

In a release, police said a residence in the 1900 block of Montreal St. was searched, and quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and morphine were discovered, along with cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

As a result, a 33-year-old man and 40-year old woman, both from Regina, were arrested and jointly charged with several drug trafficking-related charges.

Both are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Jan. 4, 2021.

The Street Gang unit and SWAT team assisted in this investigation.