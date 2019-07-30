

Police have charged a Regina man after he was arrested in an alleged stolen vehicle early Sunday morning.

Patrol officers saw a man who was wanted on warrants in a vehicle reported as stolen around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday. The man drove away when officers activated their lights and sirens, police said in a news release.

Later on, around 7:45 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a suspicious vehicle at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Albert Street. Police say it was the vehicle that drove away from them earlier that morning. The suspect was inside and not awake.

According to police, there were drugs inside the vehicle in plain view. The man was arrested without incident. The substance is believed to be fentanyl, and there was also a "master vehicle key" inside the vehicle.

Kiefer Hill, 28, is facing multiple charges including possession of stolen property, flight from a peace officer, possession of fentanyl and possession of a master key.

He appeared in court on Monday morning.