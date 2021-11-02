Fewer than 10 patients have used antibody treatment in Sask.

REGINA -

Fewer than 10 patients have used the monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 since it was made available last week, accordoing.

The one-time treatment is intended to prevent hospitalization in people who are unvaccinated or severely immunosuppressed. It can be used to treat mild or moderate COVID-19, within five days of symptoms starting.

When asked about the low uptake so far, Health Minister Paul Merriman said there have been fewer COVID-19 cases recently, which reduces the number of people who can qualify for the antibody treatment. However, Merriman said it is still important to utilize.

“We wanted to make sure that we had all tools available to treat anybody that had symptoms,” he said “I think it's very important if we can keep even 10 people out of our ICU right now. That's a significant achievement.”

Merriman said people may not understand the antibodies are being offered yet, but he is hoping more access the treatment.

“We have a self-assessment tool out there, as well as advertising on the SHA website to be able to promote this,” said Merriman.

There are currently two clinics in Saskatchewan offering the treatment, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina. The SHA is working with other areas of the province to look at the logistics of expanding the clinics to areas where there are lower immunization rates.