FHQ Women's Council unveil MMIWG memorial monument at Treaty 4 Governance Centre

FORT QU'APPELLE, SASK. -

A monument honouring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) was unveiled Wednesday at the Treaty 4 Governance Centre in Fort Qu’Appelle.

The fully-funded structure was covered by the MMIWG Commemoration Fund, with work originally starting in 2019.

The monument isn’t alone in its new location, just steps away from the Governance Centre’s tipi. Along with the monument, a commemorative bench and fire pit are located at the site.

“Today we come together to share our vision with you,” said File Hills Qu’Appelle (FHQ) Tribal Council Women’s Council co-chair, Linda Poitras following the unveiling.

The official unveiling of the new monument, which now stands just a few feet away from the Tipi on the grounds: pic.twitter.com/nwdgeJDWpy — Brady Lang (@BradyLangCTV) March 8, 2023

The MMIWG project was created by the FHQ Women’s Council, and cost a total of $49,880.

Gwenda Yuzicappi, the mother of Amber Redman, a Fort Qu’Appelle woman who went missing in 2005, delivered an emotional speech following the unveiling.

After Wednesday’s event, she said she hopes other families dealing with situations like hers are able to come and see the monument, and hopes that it gives them strength to continue on their journey.

“Having the statue here, there’s that balance. I find that it’s a balance — the negative, from what my daughter went through, to now the positive,” she told CTV News.

“It’s healthy, I feel healthy, I feel loved by having this statue here,” she told CTV News.