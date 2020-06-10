For those who love the early wild delicacies of spring - try Fiddleheads with Spruce Tip Mayo. If you can't find fiddleheads, asparagus works perfectly. If you want spruce tips, get out now...the season is incredibly short.

Spruce tips – a lemony-tasting delicacy of spring – really shine in this zesty mayo. It’s delicious served with another spring treat – fiddleheads. Feel free to adjust the herbs in the mayo to suit your taste.

Makes about 1 cup

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup plain yogurt

1/4 cup finely chopped spruce tips

1 tbsp chives

1 tbsp chopped fresh tarragon leaves

1 tbsp chopped fresh dill

1 clove garlic, minced

Pinch salt

Combine all the ingredients and refrigerate at last one hour to allow flavours to infuse the mayo. Serve cold.

You can also make this into a dressing by thinning it with a tablespoon or so of water.