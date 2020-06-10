Advertisement
Fiddleheads and Asparagus with Spruce Tip Herbed Mayo
For those who love the early wild delicacies of spring - try Fiddleheads with Spruce Tip Mayo. If you can't find fiddleheads, asparagus works perfectly. If you want spruce tips, get out now...the season is incredibly short.
Spruce tips – a lemony-tasting delicacy of spring – really shine in this zesty mayo. It’s delicious served with another spring treat – fiddleheads. Feel free to adjust the herbs in the mayo to suit your taste.
Makes about 1 cup
½ cup mayonnaise
½ cup plain yogurt
1/4 cup finely chopped spruce tips
1 tbsp chives
1 tbsp chopped fresh tarragon leaves
1 tbsp chopped fresh dill
1 clove garlic, minced
Pinch salt
Combine all the ingredients and refrigerate at last one hour to allow flavours to infuse the mayo. Serve cold.
You can also make this into a dressing by thinning it with a tablespoon or so of water.