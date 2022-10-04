Fiery pursuit of stolen semi-truck leads to arrest of two people: Sask. RCMP

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton). A file photo of an RCMP cruiser (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton).

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener