Fiery pursuit of stolen semi-truck leads to arrest of two people: Sask. RCMP
Two suspects are in custody after a semi-truck was stolen from a weigh scale station in southeast Saskatchewan, leading police on a chase along the Trans-Canada Highway last week.
Moosomin RCMP said a pick-up truck towing a trailer that had been reported stolen in Ontario was spotted travelling westbound on Highway 1 on Sept. 29.
Officers from multiple detachments responded to the incident. Police said the truck pulled into a weigh scale east of Moosomin, Sask. and almost hit an RCMP vehicle.
Two people left the truck and approached a semi-truck that was parked at the weigh scale, according to RCMP. They allegedly threatened the man driving the truck, got inside and began driving the semi onto Highway 1.
Police said the driver of the semi was thrown from the truck. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP said a spike belt was set up to disable the truck. As it approached, police said the trailer caught on fire. The semi swerved and ended up in the centre median.
Two suspects were then arrested without incident, RCMP said in the release.
The two suspects, both from Ontario, are facing numerous charges related to robbery and assault.
The accused were scheduled to appear in court in Moosomin on Oct. 4.
