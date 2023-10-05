Fiery Sask. train derailment caused by broken track: report

According to a newly released report, a fiery Saskatchewan train derailment was caused by a broken rail.

A CP train carrying numerous tank cars filled with oil jumped the tracks near Guernsey, Sask. in 2019.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) report said a stretch of rail likely failed under a previous train.

"Despite regular track visual inspections and ultrasonic rail flaw detection testing, which exceeded regulatory requirements, the broken rail went undetected before the arrival of the train," the TSB report says.

"As the head-end locomotive traversed the gap, a train-initiated emergency brake application occurred. Shortly after, crew members observed a large explosion behind them as the head-end locomotive and first car separated from the train."

The TSB said 20 tank cars were breached in the 33-car derailment, spilling 1.77 million litres of crude oil.

The oil spill fueled a blaze that burned for nearly 24 hours, the TSB said. There were no injuries or evacuations required.

While the train was not exceeding the federally regulated speed limit, the TSB said the fact the train was travelling at nearly 71 kilometres an hour contributed to the severity of the derailment.

"If company risk assessments do not adequately consider increases in traffic tonnage, the use of heavier rail cars, and the potential for more rapidly degrading track structure, regular track maintenance activities may no longer be sufficient to maintain track to the required standards, increasing the risk of track infrastructure failures that lead to rail accidents."

There was a second serious train derailment near Guernsey in February 2020, also involving oil cars, leading to a community evacuation.

The federal Transportation ministerr ordered lower speed limits for trains carrying large amounts of dangerous goods following the second derailment.