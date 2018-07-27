

A fifth person has been charged stemming from the investigation into the fourth homicide in Regina in 2018.

Twenty-six year-old Joseph Anthony Pelletier of Regina was arrested on July 26 and faces a charge of Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offense.

The investigation began on May 23 when Shawn Coghill, 35, of Regina was found dead at a house on the 1100 block of Retallack Street.

Initially, the investigation led to the arrest of two men, one charged with murder and the second charged with a firearms offense. A third man was later arrested on Break and Enter and firearms charges in connection to the case.

On July 18, police arrested a 25-year-old man, the fourth person charged in connection with the homicide on a Break and Enter charge.

The Regina Police Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner continue to investigate this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.