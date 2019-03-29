

CTV Regina





Regina police have laid a fifth charge against former Regina doctor Sylvester Ukabam.

Ukabam was initially charged in November 2018 with sexual assaults that allegedly occurred while he was a practicing doctor.

Police say they don’t normally release information regarding an accused person profession, but due to the authority included in his role as a doctor, police thought it was an important detail to include.

The alleged victim of the fifth charge is a 42-year-old woman who was a patient at the time of the assault. She said Ukabam assaulted her under the pretense of conducting an examination, an exam which had nothing to do with the reason for the patients visit. The investigation into this claim resulted in an additonal charge against the 73-year-old man.

Ukabam appeared in court on March 25.