REGINA -- Regina police say they have charged a man and a woman after they say the woman got into a fight with one of their officers early Sunday morning.

Police say they drove past a vehicle with an expired permit at a business in the 2100 block of Broad Street around 3:35 a.m. Sunday. Two people were inside the business. A man left the business and ignored police telling him not to get inside. He got into the driver’s seat and started it. Police were able to get him out of the vehicle, but said he ran away on foot. He was found on a roof in the 2100 block of Halifax Street, where police say he was taken into custody.

While this was happening, police say a woman left the business and fought with an officer. They say she “uttered threats toward the police officer” and resisted arrest. She was taken into custody and police say they found a gun, ammunition, a knife and drugs in the vehicle.

A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman from Regina are facing multiple gun and drug charges. The woman is also charged with uttering threats and resisting arrest.

They made their first appearance in court on Monday morning.