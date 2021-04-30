REGINA -- Do skyrocketing temperatures and sunny skies mean anything other than patio season? And by patio season, I mean your yard or balcony.

It’s going to be a great day to pull out the shorts, sunscreen and cold drinks and just spend some time outside. This is especially true since April has been a bit of a rollercoaster, in terms of temperatures and precipitation. Remember that day in the middle of the month where some reported up to 30 centimetres of snow. Yeah, that was only two weeks ago. I’ve blocked it out too.

With temperatures like the ones forecasted today, you’d never think that we were in the same month. Okay, I know, we all have heard that saying that if you don’t like the weather wait 20 minutes. Speaking of that, we’ve had a few days like that in April as well where things drastically changed throughout the day. From warmth to stormy conditions, to the exact opposite.

Honestly, the weather has been up and down this month. But we are going to end April on a high note, or should I say hot note. It will be a fairly consistent day that is about 10 degrees above seasonal (so yes, hot), with a little wind in the afternoon.

TGIF! Oh... right... it's only Wednesday, but I'd like to skip to the end of the week with these temperatures on the way. #SaskWX @CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/CLS1bf5tum — Bradlyn Oakes (@BradlynOakes) April 28, 2021

This warm-up is caused by a ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere that is sliding into the province from the west. This is going to bring warmer air from the south into southern and central Saskatchewan whilst sending the mercury soaring.

Temperatures in Regina and many other southern Saskatchewan communities will push up towards the 25 degree Celsius mark to end April. And if Regina hits 25, it will be the first time since Oct. 4, 2020 –it’s been seven months since the city has seen temperatures this warm.

Saturday is also likely to be a hot one as well, with a high of 20 degrees in Regina. But the sunny and warm temperatures will take a bit of a sideline in the afternoon when showers build in, and there could be a few pop-up thunderstorms as well. Which honestly, is one of my favourite types of days, warm with a little storm action.

Anyways, the best part of this heat up is that it is happening on a Friday and Saturday, so enjoy the weekend!