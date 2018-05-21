Saskatchewan's first international trade centre is ready to open in Regina.

Final inspections are underway as Brightenview prepares to open the long awaited Global Trade and Exhibition Centre in the province. The massive wholesale mall will match Chinese manufacturers with North American buyers.

"All business condo units have reached substantial completion, ready for occupancy of business owners,” Brightenview CEO Joe Zhou said.

The facility was to have been built outside Dundurn but developers felt the Global Transportation Hub was a better location. Eight years ago, the massive trade and exhibition centre was announced for Dundurn, but last May, developers moved the project to Regina's GTH, citing better transportation options.

Over 100 investors have purchased business condos in the 80,000 square foot building, from which they will market Chinese made goods to North American buyers.

"The unit owners will begin their fit out works in terms of ceilings and walls,” Zhou said.

The first Chinese families are now arriving in the province and purchasing homes. Brightenview has hired 10 Saskatchewan residents with Chinese backgrounds to help the newcomers establish their businesses.

"I am the business advisor in Brightenview to help the clients in the Global Trade and Exhibition Centre to develop their business in the North America market,” business advisor Yan Cheng said.

Brightenview also has expansion plans. It recently leased more land at the GTH after selling out the first 120 units. That lease will be converted to a land purchase agreement as construction begins.

"You don't put a real estate project on leased land. That's not even real estate. You have to own the land to be considered real estate,” Zhou said.

Brightenview hasn't given up on the Dundurn property, saying the land is well suited for food processing plants to serve a global market. The Dundurn property will likely be the company's next project.