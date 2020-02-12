REGINA -- The City of Regina’s Finance and Administration Committee is recommending council approve additional funding for the redevelopment of Maple Leaf Pool.

The committee is recommending an additional $880,000 in funds toward the project.

A member of the Heritage Community Association says Maple Leaf Pool is a vital part of the community. She says being without the pool is worrisome of some residents because this pool has been a lifeline of the community. #yqr #yqrcc — Cally Stephanow (@CTVCally) February 12, 2020

City Administration says the timeline of when Maple Leaf pool could be reopened was always a concern. Administration says the official opening is schedules for 2021.

The additional funds would come from the Recreation/Cultural Capital Program. Administration says there is $3 million in that account right now.

This item will come up at City Council on Feb. 26.