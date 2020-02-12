Finance and Administration recommends more funds for Maple Leaf Pool
Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 10:55AM CST
REGINA -- The City of Regina’s Finance and Administration Committee is recommending council approve additional funding for the redevelopment of Maple Leaf Pool.
The committee is recommending an additional $880,000 in funds toward the project.
City Administration says the timeline of when Maple Leaf pool could be reopened was always a concern. Administration says the official opening is schedules for 2021.
The additional funds would come from the Recreation/Cultural Capital Program. Administration says there is $3 million in that account right now.
This item will come up at City Council on Feb. 26.