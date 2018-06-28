

CTV Regina





Fire crews were called to a blaze at the Emterra Waste Management plant around 10:45 on Thursday morning.

The fire was under control shortly after noon.

There is a fire inspector investigating the scene, and at this point in time they have not released the cause of the fire and they do not have an estimate of the damage to the plant.

A spokesperson for Emterra declined to comment on how the blaze would impact operations.