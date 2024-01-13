Fire at Greenall High School prompts temporary closure

A fire that occurred on Saturday morning at Greenall High School has prompted a temporary closure.

According to the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD), the fire was believed to have started in the construction and carpentry lab and the majority of the structural damage is confined to that area.

However, since there is some smoke and soot in other areas, clean up will need to occur and the school will be closed on Monday to all students and staff.

Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume on Wednesday. The PVSD said confirmation will be communicated to students and families no later than Tuesday.

The reopening of the construction and carpentry lab is unknown, PVSD said.

No one was injured as a result of the fire. The Balgonie Fire Department responded quickly and controlled the fire to minimize damage, PVSD said.

Greenall High School is located in Balgonie, Sask., which is about 27 kilometres east of Regina.