REGINA
Regina

    • Fire at Greenall High School prompts temporary closure

    Greenall High School in Balgonie, Sask. is seen in this file photo. Greenall High School in Balgonie, Sask. is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A fire that occurred on Saturday morning at Greenall High School has prompted a temporary closure.

    According to the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD), the fire was believed to have started in the construction and carpentry lab and the majority of the structural damage is confined to that area.

    However, since there is some smoke and soot in other areas, clean up will need to occur and the school will be closed on Monday to all students and staff.

    Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume on Wednesday. The PVSD said confirmation will be communicated to students and families no later than Tuesday.

    The reopening of the construction and carpentry lab is unknown, PVSD said.

    No one was injured as a result of the fire. The Balgonie Fire Department responded quickly and controlled the fire to minimize damage, PVSD said.

    Greenall High School is located in Balgonie, Sask., which is about 27 kilometres east of Regina.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Yemen's Houthis vow 'strong response' after new U.S. strike

    The Houthi movement threatened a 'strong and effective response' after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen overnight, further ratcheting up tensions as Washington vows to protect shipping from attacks by the Iran-aligned group.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News