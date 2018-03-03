The Mosaic Company has confirmed there was a small underground fire at the K2 potash facility around 12 a.m. on Saturday.

In a statement to CTV News Mosaic says all the employees are safe and accounted for, and are expected to make their way to the surface shortly.

“We now have 55 employees waiting in refuge stations while we do some air monitoring,” spokesperson with Mosaic Sarah Fedorchuk said.

The underground refuge stations are spaces that are easily shut off from the rest of the mine where there is water and other items for employees.

Mosaic adds there have been no significant damages and K2 should be able to resume operations once people are on the surface.