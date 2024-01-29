REGINA
Regina

Fire at Regina recycling facility under control, no injuries reported

Regina fire crews respond to a commercial fire in Eastview on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (Source: Regina Fire) Regina fire crews respond to a commercial fire in Eastview on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (Source: Regina Fire)
No one was injured in a fire in Regina's Eastview neighbourhood on Monday, according to an update from Regina Fire.

The fire broke out at a commercial property on the 200 block of 6th Ave. East just after 7 p.m. Monday evening.

The affected property is listed online as the address for Crown Shred and Recycling, but according to the company's website, its operations recently moved to a new facility in the R.M. of Sherwood.

Crews were quickly able to bring the blaze under control.

The fire is under investigation.

