REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) issued a provincial fire ban Friday due to hot, dry conditions and an extreme fire risk throughout the province.

The fire ban covers Crown lands and provincial parks and includes any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks.

The government said many municipalities already have fire bans in place and it encourages municipalities to look at the risk in their area.

According to the province, there are currently 18 wildfires burning throughout Saskatchewan.